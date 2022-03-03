IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Expensive Player May Miss T20 Leauge, Reports

Deepak Chahar will miss the majority of the IPL 2022 season due to fitness concerns. At last month's mega auction, the Chennai Super Kings re-signed the bowling all-rounder for a whopping INR 14 crore.

However, it has been revealed that the fast bowler will miss half part of the T20 league, if not the entire tournament.

According to reports, Chahar suffered a quadriceps tear during the third T20I against the West Indies last month. He missed the Sri Lanka T20Is due to this injury, and he will most likely be out for several weeks.

He may take several weeks to recover, so he may miss the IPL season, which runs from March 26 to May 29.

According to ESPNcricinfo, CSK management is awaiting a final report from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where Chahar is presently receiving rehabilitation. This is undoubtedly a significant setback for the MS Dhoni-led club, which went to great lengths to bring the 29-year-old on board.