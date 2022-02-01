IPL 2022: Check Out Lucknow Super Giants Logo

The new franchise of the Indian Super League 2022, Lucknow Super Giants, has unveiled their team's logo. KL Rahul's team has released its logo on Twitter.

"Soaring towards greatness. Lucknow Super Giants is all set to stretch its wings. Prepare for greatness!," the franchise captioned the video on Twitter.

The RPSG company acquired the franchise for Rs 7090 crores and went on to recruit KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore and make him captain, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 million, and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.

All of the franchisees will compete in the major auction, which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. The BCCI intends to hold the 2022 edition between the final week of March and the end of May.