IPL 2022: Captain Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals Team Matches Full Schedule

By Shyamala Tulasi

IPL's 15th season is going to start today, on March 26th. Rajasthan Royals will start their 15th season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29, will be played at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 pm.

Rajasthan Royals won the trophy in the first season of the IPL in 2008. But after the conquest, the team failed to make it to the playoffs for a few seasons. And in the last season, IPL 2021, the team stood in 7th place in the points table.

This season, the team has retained many good players, including Samson and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, while also bringing in Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Devdutt Padikkal during the auction last month.

Here is the full schedule, date, time, and venue of all IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals matches:

