IPL 2022: Captain Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals Team Full Schedule

By Shyamala Tulasi

The IPL's 15th season of war started and tough competition was seen from the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. And this season is going to be the thug of war with the increased number of teams in the competition. It includes the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujrat Titans.

One of the most loved teams in the IPL is Captain Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. This time, DC is all set to give tough competition to rival teams, and it's going to start with its first rival match on Sunday, March 27th, against the Mumbai Indians. This season, the Delhi Capitals are trying hard to win their first IPL trophy. However, in the last few seasons, it reached the playoffs but couldn't make it through the finale. In 2020, the team managed to reach the final for the first time, but they were bested by the Mumbai Indians.

Here is the full schedule, date, time, and venue of all IPL 2022 Delhi Capital Matches:

Also Read: IPL 2022: Here Is The Full Schedule Of Mumbai Indians With Time, Place And Date