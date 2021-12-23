IPL 2022: BCCI Green Signal to Ahmedabad Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to give CVC Capital a clean chit, allowing them to acquire the Ahmedabad franchise beginning with the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

There were allegations that CVC Capital had a connection with betting and gambling companies. Even former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi chastised the BCCI for allowing better firms to enter the IPL platform.

"I guess betting companies can buy an IPL team. must be a new rule. Apparently, one qualified bidder also owns a big betting company. what next? does BCCI not do their homework? what can Anti-corruption do in such a case?" Moody tweeted.

Based on the allegations, BCCI conducted an investigation. The BCCI office-bearers discussed CVC issues during the last annual general meeting, and it has been revealed that the corporation has two funds, European and Asian.

Despite the fact that the European fund is related to betting businesses, the Asian fund is not. Furthermore, according to a BCCI official, CVC invested in their IPL team with money from their Asian fund. According to sources, the Indian board will issue a 'Letter of Intent' to CVC Capital

CVC was one of two corporations that won bids to buy the two new teams that will compete in the IPL beginning next season.