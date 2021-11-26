IPL 2022 Auction: Which Franchise Will Retain Players From Previous Season

The much-anticipated IPL 2022 mega auction is set to take place in December. Although BCCI has yet to make an official statement about the mega auction date, various sources have suggested that it will take place in the first week of December. The BCCI has previously asked the teams to provide a list of retained players before the auction.

According to the BCCI's retention regulation, franchises are only permitted to retain four players, and the final list must be submitted by November 30.

Based on sources, the franchises had already retained their players. Here is the final retained player list.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ruthraj Gaikwad

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Andre Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, and Axar Patel

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard,

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Paiddikal, Yuzvendra Chahal or Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Based on sources, at present, SRH has retained Kane Williamson.

Jos Buttler and Yasvi Jaiswal are likely to be retained by the Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill likely to be retained

Based on sources, the Punjab Kings did not retain any players.