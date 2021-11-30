IPL 2022 Auction: Where To Watch IPL Retention, Check Streaming Time in India

The road to IPL 2022 starts today (November 30). The franchises will announce their retained and released player lists on November 30, as it is the deadline. Based on sources, it appears that franchises have already locked their players.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has previously said that the eight existing franchises may not keep more than three Indian (capped or uncapped) players and a maximum of two overseas players on their retention list.

Fans can watch the retention program. Here are the full details regarding the retention program:

IPL 2022 retention date and time:

Retention Date: November 30,2021

Scheduled Time: Retentions will begin at 09: 30 Pm

Also Read: IPL Auctions to End After 2022, How Will Players Be Selected by Franchises?

How to watch the IPL 2022 retention program:

On TV: Star Sports, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar