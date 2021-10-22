IPL 2022 Auction New Bidders Include Adani, ManU Owners, Deepika and Ranveer

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will feature ten teams in the 2022 season. The IPL's governing body had requested bids for the rights to two new teams for the upcoming season.

According to reports, actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may bid for a new franchise in the league.

Previously, the Adani Group and the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Groups were locked in a two-horse race to own the new IPL 2022 teams for the upcoming T20 tournament. However, the race has now widened following reports that Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, were interested in owning a team.

Bollywood celebrities being linked to the IPL is not new. Kolkata Knight Riders are co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, while Punjab Kings is owned by Preity Zinta.

Furthermore, coming from a sporting family, Deepika owning an IPL team would not be surprising. Prakash Padukone, the actor's father, is a former All England badminton champion. Ranveer has also been involved in sports, serving as a brand ambassador for both the English Premier League and the NBA, the world's most popular basketball league.