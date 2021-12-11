IPL 2022 Auction: Franchises To Pick Young Players From BBL, LPL, And Vijay Hazare Trophy

The T20 leagues have provided a platform for young players to exhibit their abilities. With the IPL 2022 auction, only a little more than a month away so the franchisees are in high gear.

Franchises have more duty to keep an eye on the talented players as domestic events are happening. The young players are showing their skills in the Big Bash League in Australia and the LPL 2021 in Sri Lanka and Vijay Hazare trophy.

While many of them will be targets in the auction again, their strategy relies on identifying players who can come on board for a low price and deliver.

Few players are doing great in domestic events. Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Tim David, Ben Laughlin, and D'Arcy are top players in Big Bash League

In terms of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson all demonstrated their value with swashbuckling runs to earn respect in the IPL. The finest example is RR's Jaiswal. His double century in Vijay Hazare prompted RR to offer him a Rs 2-crore deal.

With the likes of Wanininu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera gracing the LPL in 2021, IPL scouts have been paying careful attention to the LPL.