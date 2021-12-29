IPL 2022 Auction: David Warner Takes A Dig At SRH, Check How The Franchise Reacts

Sunrisers Hyderabad congratulated David Warner on Australia's Ashes victory on Tuesday and wished the left-hander a successful IPL 2022 auction where he goes under the auction next year.

On Tuesday, when Australia won the Ashes by defeating England to take a 3-0 lead in the five-match series, the official Twitter handle of SRH reacted to the victory and praised Warner for being a member of the triumphant team.

The SRH tweet occurred after the batter made fun of SRH head coach Tom Moody when a fan mentioned that the team had a strong auction next year.

The fan tweet reads, " How about having a good auction for SRH Tom? Please."

Warner replied to the fan's comment and tweeted that "Baha doubt it."

The Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise reacted to the Warner tweet and said, "Congrats on the Ashes win, Davey. -- Looks like you are back to form and enjoying the after-party! On the other hand, we hope you have a good auction, "

After Warner was fired, Kane Williamson took over as SRH captain midway through the IPL 2021 season. He was later dropped from the SRH playing XI as well. Later, prior to the major auction, the franchise released him.