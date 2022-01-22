IPL 2022 Auction: David Warner, Shreyas Iyer Base Price 2 crores, Check Rates of Other Players

The IPL 2022 super auction is three weeks away, and it will be one of the biggest events in IPL history, with 49 players setting their base price at the maximum amount of INR 2 crore. A total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 international) have signed up to participate in the IPL 2022 Player Auction.

Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Joe Root, and Jofra Archer will not play in IPL 2022.

Indian players with 1 Crore base price for the IPL 2022 Mega auction:

Piyush Chawla. Kedar Jadhav. Prasidh Krishna. T Natarajan, Manish Pandey. Ajinkya Rahane. Nitish Rana. Wriddhiman Saha. Kuldeep Yadav. Jayant Yadav.

Overseas players with 1 Crore base price for the IPL 2022 mega auction:

Marnus Labuschagne, Livingstone, Nabi, Faulkner, Henriques, Meredith, Phillippe, Short, Tye, Lawrence, Mills, Pope, Conway, Colin DG, Santner, Markram, R Rossouw, Shamsi, Rassie, Wanindu, Chase, Sherfane.

Players with 1.5 Crores base price for the IPL 2022 Mega auction:

Johnny Bairstow, Chris Lynn. Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer. Pooran, Lyon, Amit Mishra. Eoin Morgan, Ishant Sharma, Malan, Washington Sundar, Richardson, Milne, Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Phillips, Ingram, Tim Southee.

Indian players with 2 Crores base price for the IPL Mega auction 2022:

Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Yuzi Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal, Harshal Patel, Raina, Rayudu, Shami, Thakur, Uthappa, Umesh Yadav.

Oversees players with 2 Crores base price for the IPL Mega auction 2022:

Mujeeb Zadran, Ashton Agar, Nathan Counter-Nile, pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Quinton de Kock, Marchant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Odean Smith

Source: ESPNcricinfo