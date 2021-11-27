IPL 2022 Auction Date Retention Rules and Players Salaries

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is expected to be a high-octane event, with around 95% of players from across the world up for sale.

According to the BCCI's retention guidelines, each existing IPL team is only permitted to keep four players. According to reports, some IPL franchises may attempt to construct a fresh team and may only keep two players.

IPL 2022 auction date and time:

Auction date: The auction is expected to be held in December 2021 or during the first week of January 2022.

Auction Time: The auction time will be 3.30 PM onwards.

Retention Players' Salary:

If a franchise retains four players:

First retention Player 1: Rs 16 Crore

Second retention Player 2: Rs 12 Crore

Third retention Player 3: Rs 8 Crore

Fourth retention Player 4: Rs 6 Crore.

If a franchise retains three players,

First retention Player 1: Rs 15 Crore

Second retention Player 2: Rs 11 Crore

Third retention Player 3: Rs 7 Crore

If a franchise retains two players:

First choice retention Player 1: Rs 14 Crore

Second choice retention Player 2: Rs 10 Crore

If a franchise retains only one player:

First choice retention Player 1: Rs 14 Crore

Purse Value of Franchises:

The BCCI has raised the purse amount for each franchise, and each franchise now has a purse of Rs 90 crores.