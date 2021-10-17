IPL 2022 Auction: CSK to Use First Retention Card for MS Dhoni

The Chennai Super Kings have won their fourth IPL title and are celebrating it. Now, the franchise gave another piece of good news for MS Dhoni and CSK fans.

Fans can enjoy Dhoni's helicopter shots and his techniques to lead the team towards the title. CSK officials said the number of retentions a franchise can do is not known, but the first retention card in the IPL 2022 auction will be used for MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni will play for CSK next season and he will lead the team, the official added.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2021Star All-rounder In Oman Team Is From Hyderabad, Deets Inside

The BCCI announced that, from the next season onwards, there will be 10 teams in the IPL, so many franchisees are looking for new players. The franchises are looking forward to build a strong team to win the title.

Speaking after the IPL match between CSK and KKR, MS Dhoni congratulated KKR's effort and said KKR deserved the title. He also thanked the fans for their support of the team.