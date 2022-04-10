IPL 2022: Amit Mishra Age Jibe at CSK Provokes MS Dhoni Fans

Amit Mishra, a senior Indian spinner, has been quite active on social media since the start of the 2017 Indian Premier League season. After failing to get an IPL contract for the first time in years, Mishra has become an observer of the game from the sidelines.

Amit Mishra has joined the list of cricketers who frequently make their fans and cricket lovers laugh with their memes and comments. On Friday, he was at his wittiest when he made a subtle joke about the Chennai Super Kings, ridiculing the 4-time champions' technique of bringing in experienced players over the age of 30.

A fan asked Mishra whether he was interested in joining the Chennai Super Kings, and his response went viral on Twitter.

Mishra's response got mixed reactions among the cricket fans "Sorry mate, Still two years younger for it"

Sorry mate, Still two years younger for it. https://t.co/9rCi5SFIz8 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 8, 2022

CSK had previously been labeled "Dad's Army," but the Men in Yellow have defied the odds by winning four titles, two of which came following their return from suspension in 2018. CSK's average age is over 30, and despite failing to make the playoffs for the first time in IPL 2020, the reigning champions did not undergo a complete revamp. Even while most people appreciated Mishra's sense of humor, the joke did not go over well with everyone and ended up enraging a few CSK and MS Dhoni supporters.

Not everyone is lucky to be in csk don't even need u we either win or learn and come back stronger thats what csk and dhoni known for pic.twitter.com/Scy1YdWl3n — Thala super fan depressed as batman (@msdian__fan) April 8, 2022

Also Read: These IPL Players Have Potential to Lead Team India As Captain