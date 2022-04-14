IPL 2022: Akash Ambani's Reaction After Suryakumar Yadav's Dismissal Goes Viral

Apr 14, 2022, 15:12 IST
 Mumbai's squad is having its worst season in the 15th season of the IPL. So far, Rohit Sharma's side has played five matches and lost them all. In the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League between Punjab and Mumbai, MI was defeated by 12 runs. After Suryakumar's dismissal, Akash Ambani's reaction goes viral on social media.

 If Surya Kumar had been at the crease, the team could have been able to win. But it couldn't happen. In the clash of hitting the big shot, he got out off Rabada's bowling and his innings concluded with 43 runs scored. 

Following Surya Kumar's dismissal, Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani seemed tense. His reaction went viral on Twitter.

Later netizens started commenting and making memes on it. 

