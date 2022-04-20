IPL 2022: After Six Losses, Mumbai Indians to Bring in Another Pace Bowler?

Experienced bowler Dhawal Kulkarni is poised to join the Mumbai Indians squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, based on reports.

The pacer, who went unsold in the mega auction, now works as a commentator for Star Sports. He is now ready to resume his on-field duties, as the five-time winners have signed him despite their terrible performance in the current campaign.

Based on sources, MI captain Rohit Sharma was ready to add Kulkarni to their pace attack. Because he is from Mumbai, he knows how to bowl in Mumbai and Pune, where the IPL-15 is being hosted.

Currently, Mumbai Indians stand at the bottom of the table after losing six matches. If the losing streak continues, MI will be eliminated from the playoffs. One of the key causes of their struggles is their bowlers' failure to take wickets or control runs. While Jasprit Bumrah has been hot and cold, he has had little help from other bowlers.

Also Read: Maria Sharapova Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting First Child

As a result of this, MI added Kulkarni to the squad. In 92 IPL games, he has taken 86 wickets for MI, Rajasthan Royals, and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. Kulkarni received INR 75 lakh from MI in 2020, and he continued to serve the team in 2021, despite playing only one game.