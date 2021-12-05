IPL 2022: AB de Villiers Batting Coach For RCB?

AB de Villiers, who declared his retirement from all forms of cricket in November this year, might join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a new position for the IPL 2022. In the last few seasons of the IPL, he played for RCB.

Sanjay Bangar, the RCB's head coach, has now indicated that the former South African batter may join the team. Bangar, who is commentating on the upcoming Test series between India and New Zealand, has indicated that the players who have just retired are interested in playing new roles for the franchise.

Bangar stated that if a player like AB de Villiers is appointed as batting coach, it will be beneficial to both the players and the squad. The right-handed batter has won multiple games for RCB under Virat Kohli's leadership in recent IPL seasons.

The head coach must consider bowling and team strategy in addition to hitting. As a result, the head coach doesn't have much time, and the batting coach, in particular, focuses on the batting deficiencies of the players. As a result, in addition to the head coach, every squad needs a batting coach, Bangar explained.

If AB de Villiers is appointed as RCB's batting coach, he would be seen delivering batting instructions to Kohli and the rest of the squad. He is close to Kohli and the RCB management, and it is expected that he will play a new role for the RCB in the 15th season of the IPL in 2022. However, the RCB administration has yet to make an official declaration on this.