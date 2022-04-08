IPL 2022: 5 Reasons To Watch RR's Former Player Pravin Tambe Film 'Kaun Pravin Tambe'

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is considered the god of cricket across the world. While Rahul Dravid is the great wall of the Indian team. Ganguly taking off his jersey and waving at the crowd gathered in Lord's Cricket Ground is still a memorable moment for Indian cricket fans. Fans named Virat Kohli as an aggressive batsman, and Rohit Sharma as a hitman. Like this, there were many Indian players who were given nicknames by the Indian fans.

Due to the IPL, Indian fans started liking overseas players like ABD, David Warner, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, and other cricketers. At the same time, there were players who tried their hardest to be part of the Indian team but remained unsuccessful.

Don't give up until you achieve your dreams. Age does not matter. These phrases were popular and people used them to encourage youth to work hard for realising their dreams. Few people give up, but fewer people work hard to achieve their goals. One of them is Pravin Tambe. People who were born during the 1990s must be familiar with him. So why is he now making headlines again? Here is the answer to that.

Jayprad Desai directed the biographical sports drama film Kaun Pravin Tambe? It is based on the life of an Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe. Shreyas Talpade plays the lead role in the film. The film has some emotional content and uses this USP to engage with the audience. If you haven't watched the movie yet, we provide some strong reasons why one should not miss this cricketer's biography.

What's new in this biography?

Yes, you’ve asked a valid question. Previously, we have seen movies made on cricket legends like MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar's biography. Movies about Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are in the making, but what's special about this movie? Even at the age of 41, Pravin Tambe fought hard to realise his dream which may act as a catalyst in stirring you to think about your dreams.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's Shocking Revelations on Mumbai Indians Player

His efforts toward the goal

Pravin Tambe's main aim was to play in the Ranji Trophy. He worked for various company clubs. He played brilliantly and got noticed by the selectors. It will be interesting to see how he manages both his employment and play matches, as well as whether or not he is selected for the coveted Ranji Trophy matches.

Late Success

We know that Praveen Tambe's debut match was at the age of 41. At that moment, what challenges did he face? Another interesting plot in the movie is how he gets the chance to play for IPL.

Family Support

These days, sports, especially cricket, have a crazy fan following in India. But during the '90s, family members did not allow kids to think about making sports their career choices. The way his family and friends supported him may make you a bit emotional.

Turning Point

He started his career as a medium-pacer bowler, but why did he change to spin? Who asked him to bowl spin? What inspiration did he get? That is another plot in the film.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Look How Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma is Inspiring Team After 3 Losses

Thicks and Thins

Everyone will go through ups and downs in their life. Why was Pravin Tambe not selected until he reached middle age? Who was the violin in his life and who supported him?

The movie "Kaun Pravin Tambe" is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. All the cricket fans and non-cricket lovers who haven't watched the film should see it. It's worth your time.