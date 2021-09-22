IPL 2021:Sunrisers Hyderabad T Natarajan Tests Positive, 6 Players Isolated, But Match Will Go Ahead

It is known that the Indian Premier League in 2021 was called off due to Covid cases in the bio-bubble format. After a lot of discussions, the IPL governing body gave hope to the fans, saying the second phase of IPL will start in the United Arab Emirates.

Amid Covid restrictions, the second phase of IPL started on Sunday and completed two matches successfully. Following the Covid rules, the UAE government allowed a limited number of fans into the stadium.

Also Read: IPL 2021 Telecast Banned in Afghanistan, Here's Why

Today in match 33, the Delhi Capitals will meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now the news is that Sunrisers Hyderabad player T. Natrajan has tested positive for Covid. Along with him, Vijay Shankar-Player, Vijay Kumar - Team Manager, Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist, Anjana Vannan - Doctor

Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager, Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler was isolated.

The remaining members of the team have tested negative and the matches will go as per the schedule, stated in the IPL statement.