IPL 2021:Best Memes On PBKS Vs KKR Match

The Punjab Kings defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders to keep their IPL 2021 playoff hopes alive. KL Rahul led his side from the front and assisted them in chasing a 166-run goal. Rahul scored 67 runs off 55 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

Varun Chakravarthy was the standout of the bowlers for Kolkata Knight Riders, taking two wickets. However, the lack of a viable fifth bowling option cost KKR the game in the final over.

The Kolkata Knight Riders lost Shubman Gill early in the innings, but a 72-run second-wicket stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi drove the side to a respectable total.

Iyer had the highest score in IPL 2021 before being bowled out by Ravi Bishnoi. Despite a strong starting point, the KKR hitters were unable to complete the innings.

Mumbai Indians trying to be in top 4 after KKR loses to Punjab#KKRvPBKS #Memeofthematch pic.twitter.com/jMdiiE1vnm — Ayush Raj (@ArjAyush) October 1, 2021

Also Read: IPL 2021 PBKS VS KKR Highlights: Punjab Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders, Jumps To Fifth Place In Points Table

#KKRvPBKS

Mayank and KL since they both have started opening together: pic.twitter.com/POctxy6V97 — Nishant Sharma🃏 (@srcsmic_enginer) October 1, 2021

Pic 1: Shubman on insta

Pic 2: Shubman on field #KKRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/DZPWMia2Tn — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) October 1, 2021