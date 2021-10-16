IPL 2021 Winners Prize Money: How Much Cash Did CSK Take Home, Runner up KKR Get?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) added another IPL title to their collection with a 27-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 final, led by MS Dhoni. When asked to bat first, the Yellow Army rode Faf du Plessis' 86 and important contributions from other batters to post a massive total of 192/3 on the board.

The chase was never going to be easy, and as it turned out, the Eoin Morgan-led side scored 165/9 to fall short of ending their seven-year wait for the trophy.

Also Read: How Much is Rahul Dravid Charging to Coach Indian Team?

Aside from the IPL trophy and other honours, CSK also received a large sum of money for winning the championship. During the presentation ceremony, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah presented the Yellow Army with a cheque for Rs 20 crore. The runners-up, KKR, were presented with a cheque for Rs 12.5 crore.

With this win, CSK has won the IPL title four times. Their previous victories were in 2010, 2011, and 2018. Because there will be a mega-auction next year, CSK will only be able to keep 3 to 5 players for the IPL 2022. There has been no official word on Dhoni, and it will be interesting to see if he remains with CSK in a playing capacity.