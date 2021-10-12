IPL 2021 Will Be Last Time KL Rahul Will Play For Punjab

KL Rahul, the top scorer in the IPL 2021 so far, may not play for the Punjab Kings next year and is likely to be auctioned off based on reports. KL Rahul has been the finest player on the PBKS team and has led the team in many tough games. It is also believed that he has been approached by a few franchisees who are interested in signing him.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to announce the retention policy for the next season when there will be a mega-auction, so there is still some uncertainty about the number of retentions and Right To Match (RTM) cards available for a franchise.

Meanwhile, many franchises are interested in inviting KL Rahul into their teams. Here there are three teams that are likely to bid on KL Rahul.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):

KL Rahul played for RCB in 2016. If RCB buys him in the auction, perhaps he won't mind joining again with the RCB team.

As Virat Kohli steps down as captain, the franchise is looking for the perfect person to lead the team and to win their maiden title. Ab de Villers, Glenn Maxwell, and Chahal are the most experienced players on the team. Although Chahal's leadership skills are not known, If KL Rahul is added to the team, he will also be added to the captain list, and franchises may think again about announcing their skipper.

Sun risers Hyderabad (SRH):

The IPL 2021 season was unforgettable for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. Many dramatic situations happened within the team. They removed David Warner from the captaincy and Warner hinted that he would not play for SRH next year.

Although David Warner did not bat well this season, the franchise is looking for a new batter who can score and lead the team. At this point, SRH is looking for KL Rahul. As an opener, he scored many runs for the PBKS team and led the team in risky situations. If SRH buys KL Rahul, his wicket-keeping and captain experience will help a lot for the SRH team.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

KKR is having a good season, and the team only has one chance to make the finals. If KKR wins in the eliminator match, they will fight against Chennai Super Kings.

If KL Rahul is on KKR's side, he might get a skipper chance. The presence of KL Rahul and Andre Rusell on the batting field gives goosebumps to the audience and fear to the bowlers.