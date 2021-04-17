IPL 2021 Whistle Podu For CSK: Dhoni Creates Record With Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is the second IPL player to play 200 IPL matches for one IPL franchise. He achieved this feat while playing the eight-match in PL 2021 against Punjab Kings. MSD has been playing for Chennai Super Kings since 2008, except in 2016-2017 when the team got suspended. Dhoni also leads the Rising Pune Supergiant team when CSK was banned. Including this, Dhoni has played 205 IPL matches.

MS Dhoni has won three IPL titles and he is the most successful captain in the prestigious Indian Premier League. Dhoni also holds the record of best sixes among Indian players and best wicketkeeper dismissal in IPL. CSK franchise and squad wished him on his 200th IPL match. Virat Kohli has played 209 matches for RCB.