IPL 2021: When Ziva Dhoni Prayed For CSK To Beat Delhi

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings were defeated by Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting three-wicket match in Dubai on Monday (October 4). The cameras turned to Dhoni's daughter Ziva in the stand, who was seen praying for a CSK win as the game came down to the wire in the last over bowled by Dwayne Bravo.

The image quickly went viral on social media. Followers said that it was the "cutest thing ever." Ziva sat on her mother Sakshi's lap, her eyes closed, hoping for her father's team to win. Soon, Twitter was flooded with messages saying how cute Ziva was looking.

CSK fans were saying that team has to win, at least for Ziva, and a few DC fans wrote that she is praying for Rishabh Chachuu.

By the time the match reached the final over, DC had a better chance of winning than CSK. DC's Kagiso Rabada hit four in Bravo's final over to secure the victory for his team.