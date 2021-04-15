IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Hits Chair After Dismissal During Match With SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli was reprimanded on Wednesday for breach of the Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. After his dismissal by Jason Holder in the 13th over for 33 off 29 balls, Kohli while walking back to the pavilion, kicked the boundary cushion and hit the chair out of frustration.

IPL in a statement said “Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

Kohli, who does not have an IPL fifty against SRH for four years, was set for a big one when unfortunately he was out against the run of play. It was a tight game where RCB managed a six-run win and reached the top of the table with two wins in two games.

“To be very honest, we are not over-excited with wins this season. We have plans. We traded Harshal (Patel) from Delhi, gave him a specific role and he’s doing a great job,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

With Virat Kohli’s action shown during the broadcast, many fans took to Twitter to discuss the incident. Although Kohli is known for giving it all on the cricket field, he rarely allows his emotions to get the better of him these days. While he carried the image of an ‘Angry Young Man’ as a youngster, fans have been treated to a calmer Virat Kohli in recent years.