IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Cried After Defeat Against KKR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team had a heartbreaking loss after being defeated by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator match on Monday. With this loss, the RCB's team journey ended in the IPL 2021 season.

The RCB players and fans were waiting for their maiden title. In IPL 2021, the team played exceptionally well, but somehow the team lost its place in the race.

After the match, Kohli shared an emotional tweet. His post reads, "Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support."

Virat Kohli was handed the captaincy task in 2013 for the RCB team. Before stepping down as captain, Kohli aimed to win the title but it did not happen. In a video, Virat Kohli and Ab de Villers were seen walking after the match and it shows Virat Kohli cried.

The video has gone viral on social media. After seeing Kohli like that, RCB fans and Kohli fans were disappointed, and some were encouraging the team.