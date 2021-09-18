IPL 2021 In UAE: Ticket Prizes to Watch Matches

The IPL 2021 will begin on Sunday, September 19, with the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Based on UAE government rules, only a limited number of people are allowed into the stadiums. Fully vaccinated people will be allowed into the stadium.

IPL ticket prices in the UAE

Fans who wish to see the action live in Dubai and Sharjah will have to pay Dh 200 (INR 4,000). The Sharjah Stadium's minimum IPL 2021 ticket price has been set at Dh 200, especially for the important matches featuring the top teams. Tickets would be much cheaper in Abu Dhabi compared to Sharjah. Fans who want to see the action live in Abu Dhabi will just have to pay 60 Dh (INR 1200).

How to buy tickets online in the UAE

Those who are interested in purchasing tickets should go to the official websites, iplt20.com and PlatinumList.net. Here are the steps to buy the ticket online:

1. Open the official website, either iplt20.com or PlatinumList.net.

2. After visiting the website, select the Buy Tickets option from the menubar.

3. The user purchasing the ticket online will need to input the data after selecting the tickets option.

4. After providing the necessary information, the user can pick the number of tickets to be purchased and then proceed with payment.

5. After paying for the tickets, the PDF file will download.

6. To get entrance into the stadium, one must take a snapshot or printout.