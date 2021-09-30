IPL 2021: Top Funny Memes On RCB Vs RR Match

Sep 30, 2021, 11:00 IST
In match 43, Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Wednesday. The highlights of the match were Glenn Maxwell and the bowlers.

KS Bharat and Glenn Maxwell scored a 69-run partnership for the third-wicket stand to put the RR bowlers out of their misery. Bharat played well and finished with a 35-ball 44. Maxwell scored 50* off 30 with six fours and a six. AB de Villiers hit a four on the first ball he faced. Mustafizur was RR's lone wicket-taker, with two wickets.

The Royals got out to a fast start, scoring 56 runs on the powerplay. Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal put up a 77-run stand in 8.2 overs to set the tone for the rest of the game. The Royals had lost their way and managed 49 runs in the final 53 balls.

