IPL 2021 Telecast Banned in Afghanistan, Here's Why

The broadcasting of IPL 2021 was banned in Afghanistan by the Taliban government as the female audience was present in the stadiums. The Taliban have strictly warned the Afghanistan media not to telecast the IPL.

The Taliban prohibited most types of entertainment, including sports, and women were barred from participating in sports entirely. Despite the fact that hardline Islamists have said that they do not mind men playing cricket or any other sport.

Top Afghanistan players like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, who were taking part in the IPL, say they regret the Taliban‘s decision.

Cricket Australia had previously issued a statement stating that if recent media allegations that the Taliban-led Islamist government in Afghanistan will not support women's cricket are proven to be true, Cricket Australia will not host the Afghanistan men's team for the proposed Test match in Hobart.