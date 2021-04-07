IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Slogan, Jersey, SRH Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Playing Role

In IPL 2021 auction Sunrisers Hyderabad team did not make much change. They just added 7 new players to the team. Here are the full details about the team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Jersey:

The orange and black jersey of Sunrisers Hyderabad remains the same. JK Lakshmi Cement is their principal sponsor.

Here is the SRH jersey:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Slogan:

The team slogan is #OrangeorNothing.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Anthem Song:

The songs show Charminar as the backdrop and the lyrics start with their slogan OrangeorNothing

Here is the link for the anthem song:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Players Auction Value and Playing Role: