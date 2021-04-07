IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Slogan, Jersey, SRH Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Playing Role

Apr 07, 2021, 11:47 IST
- Sakshi Post

In IPL 2021 auction Sunrisers Hyderabad team did not make much change. They just added 7 new players to the team. Here are the full details about the team. 
Sunrisers Hyderabad Jersey:
 The orange and black jersey of Sunrisers Hyderabad remains the same. JK Lakshmi Cement is their principal sponsor.
Here is the SRH jersey:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Slogan:
 The team slogan is #OrangeorNothing. 
Sunrisers Hyderabad Anthem Song:
The songs show Charminar as the backdrop and the lyrics start with their slogan OrangeorNothing  

Here is the link for the anthem song:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Players Auction Value and Playing Role:

Player Auction Value Playing Role
David Warner   12cr  Batsman
Manish Pandey   11cr   Batsman
 Bhuvneshwar Kumar   8.5cr  Bowler
Vijay Shankar 3.2cr  All-Rounder
Kane Williamson  3cr  Batsman
 Jonny Bairstow   2.2 cr  Batsman
Priyam Garg  1.9cr  Batsman
 Virat Singh  1.9 cr  Batsman
 Wriddhiman Saha  1.2 Cr   Batsman
Shreevats Goswami  1cr  Batsman
Mohammad Nabi  1cr  All-Rounder
 Jason Holder  75L All-Rounder
Abhishek Sharma  55L  All-Rounder
Abdul Samad  20 L  Batsman
 Kedar Jadhav   2cr All-Rounder
J Suchit   30L All-Rounder
Mujeeb ur Rahman 1.5cr All-Rounder
Advertisement
Back to Top