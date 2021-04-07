IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Slogan, Jersey, SRH Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Playing Role
In IPL 2021 auction Sunrisers Hyderabad team did not make much change. They just added 7 new players to the team. Here are the full details about the team.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Jersey:
The orange and black jersey of Sunrisers Hyderabad remains the same. JK Lakshmi Cement is their principal sponsor.
Here is the SRH jersey:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Slogan:
The team slogan is #OrangeorNothing.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Anthem Song:
The songs show Charminar as the backdrop and the lyrics start with their slogan OrangeorNothing
Here is the link for the anthem song:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Players Auction Value and Playing Role:
|Player
|Auction Value
|Playing Role
|David Warner
|12cr
|Batsman
|Manish Pandey
|11cr
|Batsman
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|8.5cr
|Bowler
|Vijay Shankar
|3.2cr
|All-Rounder
|Kane Williamson
|3cr
|Batsman
|Jonny Bairstow
|2.2 cr
|Batsman
|Priyam Garg
|1.9cr
|Batsman
|Virat Singh
|1.9 cr
|Batsman
|Wriddhiman Saha
|1.2 Cr
|Batsman
|Shreevats Goswami
|1cr
|Batsman
|Mohammad Nabi
|1cr
|All-Rounder
|Jason Holder
|75L
|All-Rounder
|Abhishek Sharma
|55L
|All-Rounder
|Abdul Samad
|20 L
|Batsman
|Kedar Jadhav
|2cr
|All-Rounder
|J Suchit
|30L
|All-Rounder
|Mujeeb ur Rahman
|1.5cr
|All-Rounder