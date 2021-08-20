IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Player Sandeep Sharma Wedding Pictures

Sun Risers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma has married his long-term girlfriend, Tasha Sathwick. She is a jewellery designer by profession. The Sun Risers Hyderabad franchise congratulated the couple on Twitter.

The couple exchanged rings in 2018, and Sandeep Sharma revealed the news to his followers on social media. The pair frequently share photos of themselves on social media. Now that they've married, the SRH has tweeted, "A special addition to the #SRHFamily. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Sharma on a lifetime partnership!" "#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy".

A special addition to the #SRHFamily.😍 Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Sharma 🙌🏽 🥂 to a lifelong partnership!#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/gQcLsX9nIL — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 20, 2021

Many of the fans sent their best wishes and congratulated the newlywed pair.

Sharma has been a key player for Sun Risers Hyderabad. Last year, he became the sixth Indian fast bowler to achieve the 100-wicket mark in the Indian Premier League. Sharma has guided the team to win on several occasions by taking key wickets.

