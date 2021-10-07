IPL 2021 SRH Vs RCB Highlights: Hyderabad Beat Bangalore By 4 Runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 4 runs on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and invited Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first. The Orange Army lost Abhishek Sharma's wicket. However, a 70-run second-wicket stand between Jason Roy and Kane Williamson put them in a good position.

Chasing a 142-run target, RCB lost three early wickets. Glenn Maxwell (40) and Devdutt Padikkal (41) added 54 runs for the fourth wicket. Padikkal struggled in the middle, with a strike rate less than 80%.SRH's bowlers each took one wicket. In terms of bowling figures, Umran Malik was the best bowler for SRH.

In addition, the 21-year-old Jammu and Kashmir pacer bowled the fastest delivery by an Indian in IPL history. In his second over, he bowled a 152.95 kmph thunderbolt to Devdutt Padikkal. With this loss, Virat Kohli's side stands at third position.