IPL 2021 SRH vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings Defeat Sunrisers in A Close Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad was beaten by KL Rahul's side by five runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The game ended up being a low score, but PBKS kept their nerve to win.

PBKS struggled at first on a tough strip to bat on, as Jason Holder dismissed both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal within the powerplay.

Aiden Markram was the Kings' best batter, scoring 27 runs. Jason Holder shone out among the SRH bowlers, took three wickets, and gave 19 runs in four overs.

Chasing a total of 127 runs, the Sunrisers got off to a bad start in the run-chase. The top-order batsmen, David Warner, and Kane Williamson were dismissed by Shami.

SRH needed 16 runs in the final over, and Holder took Ellis for a six. Holder turned down a single on the fourth ball of the over, but Ellis maintained his ground in the end. Holder hit a 29-ball 47, but his effort was in vain.