IPL 2021: SRH Dropped David Warner For Other Reasons, Sanjay Manjrekar Says

Former India cricketer and analyst Sanjay Manjrekar believe David Warner's exclusion from the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) team was not due to his poor batting record. Warner was left out of the SRH team for their match against the Rajasthan Royals on September 27 and cheered the squad from the team hotel.

He was therefore left out of the team for Sunday's encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He was seen in the stands on Sunday when SRH suffered their 10th defeat of the season. Warner also stated on Instagram that he may not play another game for SRH this season.

"The reason must be non-cricketing. Warner's stats in recent years have been excellent. I believe he is the finest IPL hitter we have ever seen "Manjrekar stated.

"Warner's poor batting form was not the reason to be dropped." So it must be for a reason other than cricket, and we have no idea what that reason is. Another thing I don't understand is why everything is so calm when something is wrong. "Manjrekar stated.