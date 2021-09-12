IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer Dancing To Vaathi Coming Song Gone Viral

Vaathi Coming from Vijay's Master has gained wide popularity, with people all around the world dancing to the song's irresistible rhythms to date. Another recent celebrity dance to the song is Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer and other team members excitedly performing to Vaathi Coming.

Earlier this year, a video of the same squad, which included Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, and Chris Woakes, dancing to the song went viral.

Come for the Dumb Charades fun, stay for Karaoke and a masterful #VaathiComing performance 💙🕺🏼



An unforgettable night of laughter and camaraderie, watch the full Team Bonding session here 👉🏼 https://t.co/k932jm2x6v#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX @SofitelDXBPalm pic.twitter.com/1TEbOQHtPc — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 11, 2021

A similar video of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner and bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan dancing to the song has also circulated on social media. Aside from the cricketers, numerous superstars from the film industry, including Nazriya, Genelia, and Madhuri Dixit, have joined the viral hit.

The Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 games in the UAE with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 21, while the first match of the second session will be played on September 19 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Shreyas Iyer of DC, who was out for the first part of the competition due to a shoulder ailment, has returned to the squad after a lengthy absence.