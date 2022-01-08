IPL 2021: See How David Warner Reacted After SRH Axed Him From Captaincy

David Warner had a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Warner, who guided the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their only title win in 2016, was fired midway through the season after a few poor performances.

To improve performance, the franchise made many modifications to the team, including Warner's removal, but there were no noticeable improvements. With only three victories and six points, SRH finished eighth in the point standings.

Warner's dissatisfaction was visible on his face when he failed to score runs or was pulled from the playing XI.

Speaking on the show, Backstage with Boria Warner, said, "What message does it give to the young kids on the squad if you drop a captain and then don't choose him in the team after what he has done? What is the message that it sends to the rest of the group? What bothers me the most is that the other guys are now thinking, Oh, this might happen to me"

"At the end of the day, "take it on the chin whatever happens. Just have those discussions if you want to. It's not difficult. Don't be afraid of them. I'm not going to bite you. I'm going to sit here and accept it for what it is because you're not going to choose me for the team," he says

"They felt it, and that hurts me because I care deeply about where I perform. I will engage with the fans in every manner I can because I understand how essential they are. Those youngsters on the playground who want to be Sachin, Virat, myself, Williamson, Steve Smith- you name those players, they want to be us. We must connect with them. "It hurts when they see something like this," Warner said.