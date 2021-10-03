IPL 2021 RR Vs CSK: Watch Faf du Plessis Collide With Mustafizur Rahman

Collisions on the cricket field can be extremely dangerous for some players, resulting in severe injuries that may keep them off the field for an extended period of time.

The CSK opener, Faf du Plessis, took off for a run after hitting a slower ball from Rahman to the extra cover fielder. When the batter was about to reach the striker's end and the fielder's throw came in, Rahman went two steps behind to grab the ball. He didn't notice that he was in du Plessis' path.

The batter then collided with the bowler and both collapsed on the wicket.

After the incident, both players continued as if nothing major had happened. As the two players continued the play, it seemed nothing major had occurred.

Faf du Plessis was eventually out for 25 runs from 19 balls in the next over. CSK finished with a total of 189 for 4 after 20 overs thanks to their efforts. The Royals, on the other hand, cruised to victory after chasing down the score in the 18th over.