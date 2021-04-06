IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Slogan, Jersey, RCB Players Full List, Auction Value, Anthem Song

Apr 06, 2021, 17:36 IST
- Sakshi Post

Royal Challengers Bangalore is going to open the IPL 2021 season on April 9. Here is the details of the new team, slogan, jersey and anthem song.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Jersey:
  RCB will participate in the IPL 2021 without any major changes to their jersey
Here is the jersey:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Slogan:
 We are Challengers is the slogan for RCB.  They are challenging themselves to win the IPL maiden title
RCB anthem song:
The title song starts like RCB Play Bold. The song was in full hype mode

Here is the link:

RCB Players Auction Value and Role :

Player     Auction value Role    
    Virat Kohli  17cr  Batsman
AB de Villiers  11 cr  Batsman
 Yuzvendra Chahal  6cr  Bowler
 Kane Richardson 4cr  Bowler
Washington Sundar  3.2 cr All-Rounder
Navdeep Saini  3cr  Bowler
 Mohammed Siraj  2.6 cr  Bowler
 Adam zampa  1.5 cr  Bowler
Shahbaz Ahmed  20L  All-Rounder
Pawan Deshpande  20 L  All-Rounder
 Devdutt Padikkal   20 L  Batsman
 Josh Philippe  20 L  Batsman
Glenn Maxwell  14.25cr  Batsman
Sachin Baby  20 L Batsman
 Rajat Patidar  20 L All-Rounder
Mohammed Azharudden  20 L Batsman
Kyle Jamieson   15cr Batsman
 Daniel Christian  4.25cr All-Rounder
 Suryansh Pabhudesai  20 L Batsman
KS Bharat  20  L Batsman
