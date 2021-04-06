IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Slogan, Jersey, RCB Players Full List, Auction Value, Anthem Song
Royal Challengers Bangalore is going to open the IPL 2021 season on April 9. Here is the details of the new team, slogan, jersey and anthem song.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Jersey:
RCB will participate in the IPL 2021 without any major changes to their jersey
Here is the jersey:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Slogan:
We are Challengers is the slogan for RCB. They are challenging themselves to win the IPL maiden title
RCB anthem song:
The title song starts like RCB Play Bold. The song was in full hype mode
Here is the link:
RCB Players Auction Value and Role :
|Player
|Auction value
|Role
|Virat Kohli
|17cr
|Batsman
|AB de Villiers
|11 cr
|Batsman
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|6cr
|Bowler
|Kane Richardson
|4cr
|Bowler
|Washington Sundar
|3.2 cr
|All-Rounder
|Navdeep Saini
|3cr
|Bowler
|Mohammed Siraj
|2.6 cr
|Bowler
|Adam zampa
|1.5 cr
|Bowler
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|20L
|All-Rounder
|Pawan Deshpande
|20 L
|All-Rounder
|Devdutt Padikkal
|20 L
|Batsman
|Josh Philippe
|20 L
|Batsman
|Glenn Maxwell
|14.25cr
|Batsman
|Sachin Baby
|20 L
|Batsman
|Rajat Patidar
|20 L
|All-Rounder
|Mohammed Azharudden
|20 L
|Batsman
|Kyle Jamieson
|15cr
|Batsman
|Daniel Christian
|4.25cr
|All-Rounder
|Suryansh Pabhudesai
|20 L
|Batsman
|KS Bharat
|20 L
|Batsman