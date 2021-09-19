IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Final Squad

The IPL 2021 UAE leg begins today, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match tomorrow (September 20). The RCB vs KKR match will be played at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. RCB will play seven matches in the group stage of the IPL 2021 UAE leg.

RCB currently sits third in the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points. So far, the team has played seven matches, winning five and losing two.

Players such as Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Finn Allen, and Scott Kuggeleijn will be unavailable for the UAE leg for RCB. Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Tim David, and George Garton will take their place.

RCB, led by Virat Kohli, has a strong overseas lineup that includes Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers. They actually want to win their first IPL title in the 2021 season.

RCB's Full Squad

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasarangal, Akash Deep, George Garton.