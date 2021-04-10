IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Makes A Statement With Shoes

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted sporting a unique shoe during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB). He wore shoes highlighting "Save The Rhino”. This was his way of creating awareness among people to save the endangered species.

Rohit Sharma shared a picture on Twitter that read, Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards. It was special for me to take a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. Every step matters.

Here are his tweets:

Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fM22VolbYq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 10, 2021

Mumbai Indians lost the match by 2 wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening IPL match at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.