IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma First Indian Cricket Player To Achieve This Record

In the match between the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batsman to hit 400 T20 sixes.

Rohit smashed Shreyas Gopal's opening over with a six, becoming the ninth batsman to reach 400 sixes in the shortest format of cricket.

During his 14-year career, Rohit has hit 133 sixes for India, 227 in the IPL, 16 in the Champions League T20, and the rest 24 in various T20 tournaments.

Chris Gayle tops the record with 1042 sixes, followed by Kieran Pollard (758), Andre Russell (510), Brendon McCullum (485), Shane Watson (467), Ab de Villiers (434), and Rohit.

Mumbai Indians bowlers restricted Rajasthan Royals to the lowest score possible. With the bat, Ishan Kishan then took command and scored 50* off 25 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes to help MI win the match by 8 wickets with 70 balls to spare.

Four teams-KKR, MI, Punjab Kings, and RR are fighting for the last berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs.