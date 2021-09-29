IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Almost Smacked Dinesh Karthik's Head During DC vs KKR Match

During the first innings of the 41st match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, DC skipper Rishabh Pant and KKR wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik experienced a dangerous moment.

Varun Chakravarthy entered the game in the 17th over to bowl his final over. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant attempted to smash the opening delivery of that over, but he missed his stroke and the ball fell close to the stumps. So Rishabh Pant sought to hit it away with his bat, almost hitting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who was in the process of catching the ball.

Notably, the former KKR captain just ducked and missed Pant's hazardous bat stroke. However, both players exchanged a smile after that.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) made one forced change to their lineup. Prithvi Shaw, the opener, got injured, and Australian Steve Smith was inserted into the playing XI.

However, Koltaka Knight Riders won the match. With this victory, KKR is in fourth place in the points table.