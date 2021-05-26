IPL 2021 Resumes in September, Final Match In October: Players to be Quarantined

The Indian Premier League 2021 is all set to commence on September 19 or September 20 and go on till October 10 in the UAE, as per sources

The remaining 31 IPL 2021 matches will be split into 10 double headers, 7 single headers, and 4 playoffs to fit into the 21-day window that the BCCI hopes to create before the ICC T20 World Cup.

As per reports, all stakeholders are committed to completing the IPL, and boards are being consulted.

If the IPL schedule is finalized, after the England series, the Indian players will undergo quarantine in Dubai. The Caribbean Premier League, which was set to take place from August 28 to September 19, will be rescheduled. The BCCI wants the CPL to be completed four to five days ahead of time. Players from the CPL will also be sent to Dubai on a bubble-to-bubble basis.

The board faces numerous problems because various bilateral series are scheduled around that time in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. The Indian board is in talks with the other boards to ensure that overseas players are as available as possible.