IPL 2021 RCB Vs RR Highlights: Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Lead The Challengers To A 7-Wicket Win Over Rajasthan Royals

In a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, RCB won the match by seven wickets. RCB players showed an all-round performance. With this win, RCB stands at third place in the points table.

Chasing a total of 149 runs, RCB chased down the mark with 17 balls remaining. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal scored 48 in the opening five overs.

Mustafizur Rahman gave Rajasthan Royals the breakthrough as he dismissed Padikkal in the sixth over. Kohli was run out in the following over by a brilliant straight shot, reducing RCB to 58/2 in seven overs. This was Kohli's first run-out in the IPL since 2015.

With a strong combination, Srikar Bharat (44) and Glenn Maxwell (50*) soothed RCB's worries as the team reached 100 in the 13th over. RCB required 33 runs from 42 balls and had eight wickets in hand, which they easily chased down despite Bharat's departure.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals batted first and got off to a strong start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis smashing four fours and as many sixes in the opening five overs.

The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, went off the rails after the tenth over. Skipper Sanju Samson started brightly but was unable to maintain his form, while Mahipal Lomror was dismissed after scoring only three runs.