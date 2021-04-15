IPL 2021: RCB Fans Celebrate Victory Against SRH With Memes

Apr 15, 2021, 10:48 IST
- Sakshi Post

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a nice start in the IPL2021. RCB team won the first two matches against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Glenn Maxwell scored 59 and it helped RCB to put runs on the scoreboard. 

Although the score was low and it seemed as though SRH would win the match, suddenly the game turned to RCB's side when the required run-rate crossing 10 runs per over creating pressure on the SRH squad. 

Now, RCB is at the top of the table, and SRH has yet to start to open their account

Here are the Fans reactions:

Advertisement
Back to Top