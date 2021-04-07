IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Slogan, Jersey, RR Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Highest Score Till Date

Apr 07, 2021, 17:23 IST
For the forthcoming season of the tournament, Rajasthan Royals have retained most of their players from the IPL 2020 season. Here are the details of the new changes in the RR team.

Rajasthan Royals Slogan:

HallaBol is the RR slogan

Rajasthan Royals Jersey:

Rajasthan Royals will encounter the IPL in a new jersey. The pink and blue jersey is stunning

Here is Jersey:

 Rajasthan Royals Anthem Here is the Link:

Rajasthan Royals Player Auction Value and Highest scores:

  Player  Auction value Highest score  Number of Wickets
Ben Stokes  12.5cr  107 26
Sanju Samson  8cr  102  -
 Jofra Archer  7.2cr  - 26
 Jos Buttler  4.4cr  95
Rahul Tewaita  3cr  -  14
Jaydev Unadkat  3cr  -  77
yashasvi Jaiswal  2.4cr  34  -
Karthik Tyagi 1.3cr  -  -
Andrew Tye  1cr  -  39
Anuj Rawat  80L  88  -
David Miller  75L 101  -
Riyan Parag 20L  50  -
Manan Vohra  20L 95
Mahipal Lomror  20L  47  4
Shreyas Gopal  20L  -  38
Mayank Markande 20L  - 16
 Shivam Dube 4.40 cr 27  -
Chris Morris  16.25cr 82  -
