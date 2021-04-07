IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Slogan, Jersey, RR Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Highest Score Till Date
For the forthcoming season of the tournament, Rajasthan Royals have retained most of their players from the IPL 2020 season. Here are the details of the new changes in the RR team.
Rajasthan Royals Slogan:
HallaBol is the RR slogan
Rajasthan Royals Jersey:
Rajasthan Royals will encounter the IPL in a new jersey. The pink and blue jersey is stunning
Here is Jersey:
Rajasthan Royals Anthem Here is the Link:
Rajasthan Royals Player Auction Value and Highest scores:
|Player
|Auction value
|Highest score
|Number of Wickets
|Ben Stokes
|12.5cr
|107
|26
|Sanju Samson
|8cr
|102
|-
|Jofra Archer
|7.2cr
|-
|26
|Jos Buttler
|4.4cr
|95
|Rahul Tewaita
|3cr
|-
|14
|Jaydev Unadkat
|3cr
|-
|77
|yashasvi Jaiswal
|2.4cr
|34
|-
|Karthik Tyagi
|1.3cr
|-
|-
|Andrew Tye
|1cr
|-
|39
|Anuj Rawat
|80L
|88
|-
|David Miller
|75L
|101
|-
|Riyan Parag
|20L
|50
|-
|Manan Vohra
|20L
|95
|Mahipal Lomror
|20L
|47
|4
|Shreyas Gopal
|20L
|-
|38
|Mayank Markande
|20L
|-
|16
|Shivam Dube
|4.40 cr
|27
|-
|Chris Morris
|16.25cr
|82
|-