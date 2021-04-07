IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Slogan, Jersey, PBKS Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Highest Score Till Date

Apr 07, 2021, 14:16 IST
Punjab Kings found often themselves on the wrong side of the IPL2020. Maybe they changed the squad for good. Here are the full details about of new squad from Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings Slogan:

‘Sadda Punjab’ is the PBKS slogan

Punjab Kings Jersey:

Punjab Kings will encounter the IPL under a new name and new logo.

Punjab Kings Anthem Here is the Link:

Punjab Kings Player Auction Value and Highest scores:

Player Auction value Highest Score Number Of Wickets
  KL Rahul  11cr  132  -
Mohd Shami 4.8cr  60  -
Nicholas Pooran  4.2 cr  77  -
Chris Jordan  3cr  32  21
 Ravi Bishnoi  2cr   - 12
 Chris Gayle  2cr  175  18
 Mandeep Singh  1.4cr 66  -
 Mayank Agarwal  1cr 106  -
Prabhsimran Singh  55L  -  -
Deepak Hooda  50L  62  7
 Darshan Nalkande  30 L  -  -
Sarfaraz Khan  25L  67  -
Murugan Ashwin  20L  - 25
Ishan Porel   20L  -  -
Harpreet Brar  20L  -  -
 Dawid Malan  1.50 cr  -  -
 Moises Henriques  4.20r  55  38
