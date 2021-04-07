IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Slogan, Jersey, PBKS Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Highest Score Till Date
Apr 07, 2021, 14:16 IST
Punjab Kings found often themselves on the wrong side of the IPL2020. Maybe they changed the squad for good. Here are the full details about of new squad from Punjab Kings.
Punjab Kings Slogan:
‘Sadda Punjab’ is the PBKS slogan
Punjab Kings Jersey:
Punjab Kings will encounter the IPL under a new name and new logo.
Punjab Kings Anthem Here is the Link:
Punjab Kings Player Auction Value and Highest scores:
|Player
|Auction value
|Highest Score
|Number Of Wickets
|KL Rahul
|11cr
|132
|-
|Mohd Shami
|4.8cr
|60
|-
|Nicholas Pooran
|4.2 cr
|77
|-
|Chris Jordan
|3cr
|32
|21
|Ravi Bishnoi
|2cr
|-
|12
|Chris Gayle
|2cr
|175
|18
|Mandeep Singh
|1.4cr
|66
|-
|Mayank Agarwal
|1cr
|106
|-
|Prabhsimran Singh
|55L
|-
|-
|Deepak Hooda
|50L
|62
|7
|Darshan Nalkande
|30 L
|-
|-
|Sarfaraz Khan
|25L
|67
|-
|Murugan Ashwin
|20L
|-
|25
|Ishan Porel
|20L
|-
|-
|Harpreet Brar
|20L
|-
|-
|Dawid Malan
|1.50 cr
|-
|-
|Moises Henriques
|4.20r
|55
|38
