IPL 2021 Phase 2: RCB Team Changes, Four Players Replaced

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. So far, few players from Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already reached the Gulf country.

On the other hand, IPL franchises are making replacements in their teams. According to an IPL press release, the Royal Challengers have signed Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement for Australia's Adam Zampa. Hasaranga took seven wickets in the recent three-match T20I series against India in Sri Lanka, including a four-wicket haul in the last T20I.

Dushmantha Chameera replaces Daniel Sams, the left-arm fast George Garton replaces Kane Richardson, and Tim David replaces New Zealand's, Finn Allen.

Meanwhile, New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips has joined the Rajasthan Royals as a substitute for England's Jofra Archer. Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa will take Andrew Tye's position in the Royals team.

Nathan Ellis, an Australian fast bowler, has been signed by the Punjab Kings in place of Riley Meredith. Tim Southee has joined the Knight Riders. The experienced New Zealand pacer will take the place of Australia's Pat Cummins.