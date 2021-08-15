IPL 2021 phase 2: Mumbai Indians To Use GPS Watches During Quarantine

The Abu Dhabi health department has given the GPS watches to Mumbai Indians players as they will go quarantine in their team hotel for six days ahead of the IPL 2021.

The watches will allow the health department to monitor the movement of the team members during their quarantine period if needed.

The Chennai Super Kings team, which is now in Dubai, has not received any GPS watches from the Dubai authorities. During the quarantine period, they are subjected to COVID-19 testing on a daily basis.

The IPL 2021, which was postponed in May due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will begin on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians.

In all, 13 matches will take place in Dubai, ten in Sharjah, and eight in Abu Dhabi. The BCCI has agreed to exclude contact tracking devices for the UAE leg, which begins on September 19.

If any player tests positive for COVID-19 in the UAE, the Indian board agreed that bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing.