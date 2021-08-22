IPL 2021 Phase 2: List Of Players Who Are Unavailable For Cash Rich League

The second phase of the Indian Premier League's 14th season is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE. The first clash is between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Kings.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the first qualifier will take place on October 10 in Dubai, followed by the eliminator on October 11 in Sharjah. The second qualifier will take place in Sharjah on October 13, while the final will take place in Dubai on October 15.

The fans are excited about watching phase 2 of IPL 2021. However, some international cricketers are unavailable for phase 2 due to injuries and bio-bubble fatigue.

Also Read: Tim David is First Singapore Cricketer to Enter IPL, Joins RCB

Here is the list of players who will miss the second phase of IPL 2021:

Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals):

"Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of # IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily," the RR franchise tweeted.

Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)::

Jofra Archer will miss the league due to a stress fracture of his right elbow. He was ruled out of all cricket activities for the rest of the year.

Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals):

Ben Stokes has decided to take a long break from cricket due to mental health concerns.

Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders):

Pat Cummins was expecting their second child, so he decided to stay behind with his wife during that time.

Adam Zampa of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Riley Meredith of Punjab Kings, and Jhye Richardson of Punjab Kings were unavailable for IPL 2021 Phase 2